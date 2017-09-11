loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto

£176,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 824 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Apple CarPlay preparation, Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Rear parking sensors, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Aux-in socket, DAB radio/CD player, iPod connection, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted controls, USB connection,Just Arrived Launch Edition DB11 Finished In Tungsten Silver.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319688
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    824 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5200
  • Engine Model
    5200
Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR,
United Kingdom

