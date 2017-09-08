loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto

£162,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 633 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: Magnetic Silver

Accessories

Obsidian Black Carpets,Black Boot Carpet,Contrast Stitching In Ivory,Seat Inserts -Celestial Perforation,Headlining In Cirrus Grey Alcantara,Bang And Olufsen Beosound Audio,Dark Bonnet Blades,Dark Anodised Brake Calipers,Piano Black Interior Trim,Dark Exterior Pack,Satin Silver Jewellery Pack,Interior Bright Pack,Painted Roof Panel,Roof Strake In Magnetic Silver,Ventilated Front Seats,Aston Martin Wings Logo Embroidered In Headrests,Sport Seats,2+2 Seating Arrangement,Aston Martin Tracking,Aston Martin Umbrella,10 Spoke Directional Gloss Black Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316548
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    633 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5200
  • Engine Model
    5200
Maranello Ferrari Egham
Egham, TW200AX, Surrey
United Kingdom

