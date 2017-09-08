ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 633 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: Magnetic Silver
Obsidian Black Carpets,Black Boot Carpet,Contrast Stitching In Ivory,Seat Inserts -Celestial Perforation,Headlining In Cirrus Grey Alcantara,Bang And Olufsen Beosound Audio,Dark Bonnet Blades,Dark Anodised Brake Calipers,Piano Black Interior Trim,Dark Exterior Pack,Satin Silver Jewellery Pack,Interior Bright Pack,Painted Roof Panel,Roof Strake In Magnetic Silver,Ventilated Front Seats,Aston Martin Wings Logo Embroidered In Headrests,Sport Seats,2+2 Seating Arrangement,Aston Martin Tracking,Aston Martin Umbrella,10 Spoke Directional Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
Maranello Ferrari Egham
Egham, TW200AX, Surrey
United Kingdom
The Aston Martin Vantage AMR – available in V8 and V12 form – is the fir...
The euphoria that greeted the launch of the Virage in 1989 didn’t last v...