ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7500 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: WHITE
Climate Control, Metallic paint, Leather Interior, Power Fold Mirrors, Sports Seats, Automatic Transmission, Central Locking, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Multi CD Player, Tinted Glass, Traction Control, Reverse Parking Aid, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio, Front Armrest, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Front Parking Sensors, Clear Tail Lamps,,Rare DB9 Carbon Edition In beautiful Stratus White Metallic Paint
Grange Aston Martin Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom
