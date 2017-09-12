loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Compare this car
£91,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7500 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Climate Control, Metallic paint, Leather Interior, Power Fold Mirrors, Sports Seats, Automatic Transmission, Central Locking, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Multi CD Player, Tinted Glass, Traction Control, Reverse Parking Aid, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio, Front Armrest, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Front Parking Sensors, Clear Tail Lamps,,Rare DB9 Carbon Edition In beautiful Stratus White Metallic Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321018
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
Email Dealer >>

Grange Aston Martin Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed