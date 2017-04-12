loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin Vantage S V8 Auto Blades Edition

£125,000
car description

1 of only 5 made 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Auto Coupe RHD ‘Blades Limited Edition’; Lightning Silver with Obsidian Black Leather Interior. Bespoke ‘Blades Edition’ tailoring includes Jet Black painted rear lamp infills, Brake Calipers painted in Gulf Orange, Monochrome Union Jack Fender Badge, Body Colour Painted Wing Mirror Caps with Gulf Orange Pinstripe, Jaffa Orange Leather Carpet Binding and California Poppy Stitching with Jaffa Orange Welts. Comes with Blades Special Edition Photo in Frame and 2 keys with chauffeur key. Covered 1152 miles only.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258481
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    1152 mi
Sterling House, Langston Road
Loughton, IG10 3TS, Essex
United Kingdom

