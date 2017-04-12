Aston Martin Vantage S V8 Auto Blades Edition

1 of only 5 made 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Auto Coupe RHD ‘Blades Limited Edition’; Lightning Silver with Obsidian Black Leather Interior. Bespoke ‘Blades Edition’ tailoring includes Jet Black painted rear lamp infills, Brake Calipers painted in Gulf Orange, Monochrome Union Jack Fender Badge, Body Colour Painted Wing Mirror Caps with Gulf Orange Pinstripe, Jaffa Orange Leather Carpet Binding and California Poppy Stitching with Jaffa Orange Welts. Comes with Blades Special Edition Photo in Frame and 2 keys with chauffeur key. Covered 1152 miles only.
aston martin vantage s v8 automatic blades edition silver black-leather leather rhd 2016 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast black-interior 2wd dark-interior
Sterling House, Langston Road
Loughton, IG10 3TS, Essex
United Kingdom
