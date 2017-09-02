Registered 2014 Mileage 15,180 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Automatic Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 21.9 mpg Registered 2014 Registration LF64LYY Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption 21.9 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £535 Colour Grey Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Hammerhead Silver Doors 3 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 15,180 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Automatic MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options 1 Owner Vehicle Memory Front Seats 19 inch 10 Spoke Graphite DT Wheels 2015 Model Year Automatic Headlights Reversing Camera Front and Rear Parking Sensors Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror Xenon Headlamps Glass Switches Black Headlamp Bezels Supplied by
aston martin vantage s coupe sportshift ii 1-owner parking-sensor petrol warranty xenon 2014 aston-martin rwd british fast v8 2wd
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
