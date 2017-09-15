loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE S 2dr Sportshift Auto

Compare this car
£66,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: S 2dr Sportshift Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30014 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Apple CarPlay preparation, Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Hill hold assist, Rear parking sensor, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Infotainment system, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, USB connection,Stunning Aston Martin V8 Vantage In Onyx Black....

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326569
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30014 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    4700
  • Engine Model
    4700
Email Dealer >>

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed