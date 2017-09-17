loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE S 2dr Sportshift Auto

£117,000
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: S 2dr Sportshift Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: Cobalt Blue

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Front parking sensor,Reversing camera,Aluminium finish fuel filler cap,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Black bonnet meshes,Black textured tailpipe finisher,Black window surrounds,Carbon side strake,Black pedals,Front sports seats,Highline Centre Console,Alarm upgrade (volumetric and tilt sensors),Carbon fibre fascia,Fine Contrast stitching in Spectral Blue ,Glass switches,Headlamp Bezels In Black,Black vaned front grille,19'' 5 spoke diamond turned alloy wheels in gloss black

  • Ad ID
    330395
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4700
  • Engine Model
    4700
Aston Martin Nottingham
Nottingham, NG72TG, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

