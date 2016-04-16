ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE S 2dr MANUAL

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: S 2dr MANUAL Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 29490 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: CERAMIC GREY
Apple CarPlay preparation, Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Hill hold assist, Rear parking sensor, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Infotainment system, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, USB connection,This car completes our collection of special/limited edition Vantage models. Beautiful condition throughout with a perfect service record. A great spec SP10 model with alcantara inserts.
Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom