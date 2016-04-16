loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE S 2dr MANUAL

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: S 2dr MANUAL Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 29490 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: CERAMIC GREY

Accessories

Apple CarPlay preparation, Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Hill hold assist, Rear parking sensor, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Infotainment system, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, USB connection,This car completes our collection of special/limited edition Vantage models. Beautiful condition throughout with a perfect service record. A great spec SP10 model with alcantara inserts.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401477
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29490 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    4700
  • Engine Model
    4700
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£68,495

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!