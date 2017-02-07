Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Manual

Registered 2012 Mileage 21,680 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 18.8 mpg Registered 2012 Registration MX12DWW Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption 18.8 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £515 Colour Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Meteorite Silver Doors 2 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Convertible Mileage 21,680 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options Satellite Navigation System Electric Front Seats Electric Lumber Support Front arm rest with storage compartment Climate Control Powerfold Mirrors Power Hood 6 CD Autochanger Alarm and Immobiliser Aston Martin 12 Month Warranty Tyre Pressure Monitoring Bluetooth Phone Connection Aston Martin Service History Automatic Headlights Steering Wheel in Leather with Mounted Remote Controls Multifunctional Display and Trip Computer Contrast Stitching Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Emergency Br
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
