Aston Martin Vantage ON SALE NOW

£49,950
Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster presented in Onyx Black comes with Aston Martin service history and the following specification; Satellite navigation, electric heated seats with memory and two way lumbar support, bluetooth with phone connectivity, electric folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, xenon headlights and auto dimming rear view mirror. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Convertible Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 33,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2009 (59) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 4.7 Finished in: Onyx Black

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304401
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    33000 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

