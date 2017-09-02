Aston Martin Vantage N430

Registered 2015 Mileage 9,668 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 20.5 mpg Registered 2015 Registration GV65XHE Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption 20.5 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £535 Colour Black Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Jet Black Doors 3 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 9,668 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options 19 inch 10 Spoke Graphite DT Wheels Embroided Logo in Headrest Xenon Headlamps Clear Rear Lamps Memory Seats Garmin Satellite Navigation Full Aston Martin Service History Front and Rear Parking Sensors Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Traction Control (TC) Carbon Fibre Lightweight Seat Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) Heated Rear Screen Contrast Stitching Powerfold Mirrors Seatbelts - Warm Charcoal Ventilated Seats 2016 Model Year 6 CD Autochanger Balance of Manufacturer's Warranty www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
