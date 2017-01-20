loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE N430 2dr Sportshift II Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: N430 2dr Sportshift II Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2645 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: JET BLACK

Apple CarPlay preparation, Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Hill hold assist, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Infotainment system, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Satellite Radio, USB connection, Clubsport graphic pack - N430 Coupe,1 owner Vantage N430 coupe in Jet Black with Clubsport Graphics pack. The optional extras enhance the already high spec of this N430 which makes ownership a joy.

  • Ad ID
    407816
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2645 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    4700
  • Engine Model
    4700
£82,995

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom

