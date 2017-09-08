ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE N430 2dr Sportshift II Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: N430 2dr Sportshift II Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12737 Engine Size: 4735 Ext Color: Storm Black Q
Satellite Navigation with Colour Screen, 700W Aston Martin Premium Audio with Dolby Prologic, Electric Seats with Memory, Q by Aston Martin Features, Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps, Carbon Fibre Side Strakes, Comfort Suspension, Forged Carbon Fibre Badges, Graphite Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Painted Exterior Door Release, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Brake Calipers in Red, Facia Trim Full Length Twill Carbon, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Camera
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom
