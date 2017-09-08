loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE N430 2dr Sportshift II Auto

£76,896
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: N430 2dr Sportshift II Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12737 Engine Size: 4735 Ext Color: Storm Black Q

Accessories

Satellite Navigation with Colour Screen, 700W Aston Martin Premium Audio with Dolby Prologic, Electric Seats with Memory, Q by Aston Martin Features, Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps, Carbon Fibre Side Strakes, Comfort Suspension, Forged Carbon Fibre Badges, Graphite Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Painted Exterior Door Release, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Brake Calipers in Red, Facia Trim Full Length Twill Carbon, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Camera

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314768
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12737 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4735
  • Engine Model
    4735
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom

