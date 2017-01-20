ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE N400 ROADSTER 2dr Sportshift Auto

Accessories

Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Sports Pack with 5 Spoke Wheels, High Spec Alarm, Heated Door Mirrors, Lumbar Support, Adjustable Steering Column, Front Parking Sensors, ABS Brakes, Central Locking, Drivers Airbag, Full Service History, Metallic paint, Leather Interior, Reverse Parking Aid, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth car kit, Climate Control, Sound Pack, Tinted Glass, Trip Computer, Front Armrest, Height adj drivers seat, Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio, Clear Tail Lamps, Body Coloured Bumpers, Twin Airbags, Satellite Navigation, Multiple Airbags, Multi CD Player, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Alarm Fitted,,N400 LIMITED EDITION. CAR NO 64 OF 240.A superb and very well cared for car with an excellent service record. The N series cars have always been very much sought after and retain strong residual value