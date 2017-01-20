loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE N400 ROADSTER 2dr Sportshift Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: N400 ROADSTER 2dr Sportshift Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26685 Engine Size: 4300 Ext Color: LIGHTNING SILVER

Accessories

Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Sports Pack with 5 Spoke Wheels, High Spec Alarm, Heated Door Mirrors, Lumbar Support, Adjustable Steering Column, Front Parking Sensors, ABS Brakes, Central Locking, Drivers Airbag, Full Service History, Metallic paint, Leather Interior, Reverse Parking Aid, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth car kit, Climate Control, Sound Pack, Tinted Glass, Trip Computer, Front Armrest, Height adj drivers seat, Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio, Clear Tail Lamps, Body Coloured Bumpers, Twin Airbags, Satellite Navigation, Multiple Airbags, Multi CD Player, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Alarm Fitted,,N400 LIMITED EDITION. CAR NO 64 OF 240.A superb and very well cared for car with an excellent service record. The N series cars have always been very much sought after and retain strong residual value

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411237
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26685 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4300
  • Engine Model
    4300
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£44,995

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!