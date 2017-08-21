Aston Martin Vantage Manual

Registered 2011 Mileage 29,983 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 17.2 mpg Registered 2011 Registration AE11EKF Previous Owners 1 Fuel Consumption 17.2 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £535 Colour Black Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Carbon Black Doors 3 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 29,983 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options 19 inch 10 Spoke Black Diamond Turned Wheels Adaptive Damping System (ADS) Tyre Pressure Monitoring Brake Calipers Black Xenon Headlamps Powerfold Mirrors Clear Rear Lamps Electronic Stability Control Dark Headlining Seatbelts - Warm Charcoal Full Aston Martin Service History Carbon Fibre Splitter and Diffuser 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
