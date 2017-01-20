Aston Martin > Vantage

Variant: 4.7 Vantage AMR Coupe 2018 '67' reg with Delivery Mileage. AMR Halo Pack Exterior in Stirling Green with AMR Lime Accents, AMR Lime Calipers, WEC British Flag and AML Wing Badges. AMR Halo Pack Interior Upper Environment in Pure Black Alcantara, Lower Environment and Seat Edges in Copper Tan Metallic Leather with AMR Lime Accents. Black Carpets. AMR Aerokit, Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Carbon Fibre Side Sills, Carbon Fibre Dive Planes. AMR Forged Wheels in Satin Black, Carbon Fibre Front Grille, Carbon Fibre Rear Lamp Infills, Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, First Aid Kit, Reversing Camera, Vodafone Nav Tracking, Front and Rear Parking Sensors. This car is available now.
A5, The Premier Centre,Romsey,Premier Way
SO51 9AQ
United Kingdom
Nov 22, 2017