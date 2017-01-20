loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin Vantage

Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Body coloured bumpers, Carbon fibre splitter & diffuser, Electric folding mirrors, Electric front windows, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear windscreen, LED rear lamps, Android Auto, Auto temperature control system, Colour keyed shift paddle inserts, Front head restraints, Front seat memory, Glass ECU, Heated front seats, ISOFIX on front passenger and rear outer seats, LED map reading lights, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413313
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
£93,000

Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds
United Kingdom

