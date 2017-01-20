car description

Variant name:V8 Coupe ,Variant: 2dr UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh present this fully approved, 2 owner, Aston Martin Vantage with comes with a full AM service history, 12 months AM warranty and 12 months MOT. This vehicle comes with a 007 registration plate - AO07 JNS. This Vantage has just had it's 10th service completed by ourselves on 24th November 2017. Tailored finance packages available.