Aston Martin Vantage

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:V8 Coupe ,Variant: 2dr UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh present this fully approved, 2 owner, Aston Martin Vantage with comes with a full AM service history, 12 months AM warranty and 12 months MOT. This vehicle comes with a 007 registration plate - AO07 JNS. This Vantage has just had it's 10th service completed by ourselves on 24th November 2017. Tailored finance packages available.

Accessories

Comes with a 007 reg, 19 Inch 7 Spoke Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Navigation, Powerfold Mirror Assembly, Aston Martin Premium Audio, Alloy Facia Trim, Cruise Control, Brake Calipers - Grey, Blue Tooth, Rear parking sensor, Heated door mirrors, 10 way electric front seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Remote central locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408823
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    AO07JNS
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    23247 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2007
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.3
£44,950

Bankhead Drive,Edinburgh,
EH11 4DJ
United Kingdom

