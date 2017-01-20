Variant name:V8 Coupe ,Variant: 2dr UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh present this fully approved, 2 owner, Aston Martin Vantage with comes with a full AM service history, 12 months AM warranty and 12 months MOT. This vehicle comes with a 007 registration plate - AO07 JNS. This Vantage has just had it's 10th service completed by ourselves on 24th November 2017. Tailored finance packages available.
Comes with a 007 reg, 19 Inch 7 Spoke Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Navigation, Powerfold Mirror Assembly, Aston Martin Premium Audio, Alloy Facia Trim, Cruise Control, Brake Calipers - Grey, Blue Tooth, Rear parking sensor, Heated door mirrors, 10 way electric front seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Remote central locking
Bankhead Drive,Edinburgh,
EH11 4DJ
United Kingdom
Nov 22, 2017