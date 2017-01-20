Aston Martin > Vantage

car description

Variant name:V8 Roadster ,Variant: 2dr Sportshift UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh present this individual Vantage Roadster finished in Sapphire Blue with Atlantic Blue hood with a Cream Truffle interior and contrast stitching. This vehicle is fully Aston Martin approved and comes with 12 months Aston Martin warranty and 12 months MOT. This car has a full Aston Martin service history and was just recently serviced in August 2017. Contact our team for more information. Tailored finance packages available