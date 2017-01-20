loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:V8 Roadster ,Variant: 2dr Sportshift UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh present this individual Vantage Roadster finished in Sapphire Blue with Atlantic Blue hood with a Cream Truffle interior and contrast stitching. This vehicle is fully Aston Martin approved and comes with 12 months Aston Martin warranty and 12 months MOT. This car has a full Aston Martin service history and was just recently serviced in August 2017. Contact our team for more information. Tailored finance packages available

Optional 19Inch 7 Spoke Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Sat Nav, Powerfold Mirror Assembly, Memory Seats And Mirrors, Garage Door Opener + Auto Dim Mirror, Aston Martin Premium Audio, Piano Black Veneer, Cruise Control, Brake Calipers - Red, Bluetooth, High Spec Alarm, Rear parking sensor, 6 CD autochanger, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Remote central locking

  • Ad ID
    405631
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Registration no.
    OU08BKK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    15706 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2008
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.3
£47,950

Bankhead Drive,Edinburgh,
EH11 4DJ
United Kingdom

