Aston Martin Vantage

£70,000
Used condition, Franchise approved,

Additional protective tape, Body coloured bumpers, Dipped beam Xenon headlights, Electric folding mirrors, Electric front windows, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear windscreen, LED rear lamps, N400 sill design, Android Auto, Auto temperature control system, Battery disconnect switch, Front head restraints, Glass ECU, LED map reading lights, Lumbar support, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317512
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9062 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4735
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

