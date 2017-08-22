Variant name:V8 Coupe ,Variant: 2dr [420] Aston Martin Vantage 2dr [420]
Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Remote boot release, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, iPod connection, USB connection, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear windscreen, Auto temperature control system, Battery disconnect switch, Front head restraints, LED map reading lights, Lumbar support, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, ABS + EBD + EBA, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Remote central locking, Tracking device, Anthracite interior fittings
Mallory Road,Peterborough,Boongate
PE1 5AU,
United Kingdom
The Aston Martin Vantage AMR – available in V8 and V12 form – is the fir...
The euphoria that greeted the launch of the Virage in 1989 didn’t last v...