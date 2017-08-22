loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin Vantage

£44,980
Variant name:V8 Coupe ,Variant: 2dr [420] Aston Martin Vantage 2dr [420]

Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Remote boot release, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, iPod connection, USB connection, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear windscreen, Auto temperature control system, Battery disconnect switch, Front head restraints, LED map reading lights, Lumbar support, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, ABS + EBD + EBA, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Remote central locking, Tracking device, Anthracite interior fittings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306075
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LJ09GZL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    16494 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2009
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.7
Mallory Road,Peterborough,Boongate
PE1 5AU,
United Kingdom

