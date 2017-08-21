loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin Vantage

£77,950
car description

Variant name:V12 ,Derivative:VH2 ,Variant: Manual

Accessories

19 inch 10 Spoke Black Diamond Turned Wheels, Carbon Fibre Splitter and Diffuser, Carbon Bonnet Louvres, Piano Black Facia Trim, 700W Aston Martin Premium Audio System with Dolby, 6 CD Autochanger, Alarm & Immobiliser, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Traction Control (TC), Adaptive Damping System (ADS), Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Brake Calipers Black, Xenon Headlamps, Powerfold Mirrors, Clear Rear Lamps, Electronic Stability Control, Dark Headlining, Seatbelts - Warm Charcoal, Full Aston Martin Service History, 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty, www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk, HWM -Driving Delight, Since 1938

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305897
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    AE11EKF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    29983 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2011
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    5.9
New Zealand Avenue,Walton-on-Thames,
KT12 1AT,
United Kingdom

