Aston Martin Vantage

£40,000
car description

Variant name:V8 ROADSTER ,Derivative:VH2 ,Variant: V8 ROADSTER Amazing Full Aston Martin Dealer Service History up to 65000 with this car . Just been serviced at a reputable Aston Martin Specialist less than 2000 miles ago. See pictures for details, Honest car in in nice original condition with warranty. Manual gearbox really suits this model. Any inspection welcome, part exchange a pleasure

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305266
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    LJ08EUR
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2008
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.3
1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ,
United Kingdom

Evo
