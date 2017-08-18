Aston Martin > Vantage

car description

Variant name:V8 ROADSTER ,Derivative:VH2 ,Variant: V8 ROADSTER Amazing Full Aston Martin Dealer Service History up to 65000 with this car . Just been serviced at a reputable Aston Martin Specialist less than 2000 miles ago. See pictures for details, Honest car in in nice original condition with warranty. Manual gearbox really suits this model. Any inspection welcome, part exchange a pleasure