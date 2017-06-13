loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Aston Martin Vantage

Compare this car
£109,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:V12 ,Derivative:VH2 ,Variant: V12 Roadster Manual

Accessories

Carbon Fibre Lightweight Seat, 1000W B&O BeoSound Audio System, Integrated Apple i-Pod Connector, Bluetooth Phone Connection, 19 inch 10 Spoke Graphite DT Wheels, Cruise Control, Memory Front Seats, Electric Lumber Support, Heated Front Seats, 6 CD Autochanger, Alarm & Immobiliser, Aston Martin Service History, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reversing Camera, Xenon Headlamps, Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror, 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty, Brake Calipers Black, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fibre Interior Door Pulls, Carbon Fibre Splitter and Diffuser, Climate Control, Powerfold Mirrors, Front arm rest with storage compartment, Clear Rear Lamps, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Bright Finish Front Grille, Bright Tailpipe Finisher, Will come freshly serviced by HWM, HWM -Driving Delight, Since 1938, www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283388
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    KX62BWL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    24880 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2012
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    5.9
Email Dealer >>

New Zealand Avenue,Walton-on-Thames,
KT12 1AT,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed