Aston Martin > Vantage

Variant name:V12 ,Derivative:VH2 ,Variant: V12 Roadster Manual
Carbon Fibre Lightweight Seat, 1000W B&O BeoSound Audio System, Integrated Apple i-Pod Connector, Bluetooth Phone Connection, 19 inch 10 Spoke Graphite DT Wheels, Cruise Control, Memory Front Seats, Electric Lumber Support, Heated Front Seats, 6 CD Autochanger, Alarm & Immobiliser, Aston Martin Service History, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reversing Camera, Xenon Headlamps, Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror, 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty, Brake Calipers Black, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fibre Interior Door Pulls, Carbon Fibre Splitter and Diffuser, Climate Control, Powerfold Mirrors, Front arm rest with storage compartment, Clear Rear Lamps, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Bright Finish Front Grille, Bright Tailpipe Finisher, Will come freshly serviced by HWM, HWM -Driving Delight, Since 1938, www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk
