Variant name:V12 Roadster Special Editions S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S 2dr Sportshift III Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift III
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Audio,
Brake Calipers - Red,
Glass Switches,
Exterior Carbon Pack - Vantage,
Facia Trim - Full Length Twill Carbon,
No First Aid Kit,
V12 Side Fender Badges,
Front Grille Carbon & Body Colour,
Front Parking Sensors,
Plastic Fuel Filler Cap,
Black - Graphics,
Painted Exterior Door Release,
Headlamps Black Bezel,
Piano Black Interior Trim Pack,
Lipstick Graphic,
Black Meshes,
Paddleshift - Match To Seat Stripe,
Reversing Camera,
Fit V12 Vantage S Badge,
Seatbelts - Warm Charcoal,
Carbon Fibre Lightweight Seat,
Tailgate Graphic,
Lightweight Wheels - Satin Black,
Black Side Window Surround, Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Hill hold assist, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Rear parking sensor, Remote boot release, Satellite navigation system, Servotronic PAS, Sports button, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, USB connection, Additional protective tape, Body coloured bumpers, Clear rear lamp, Electric folding mirrors, Electric front windows, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear windscreen, LED rear lamps, Auto temperature control system, Colour keyed shift paddle inserts, Front head restraints, Front seat memory, Glass ECU, ISOFIX on front passenger and rear outer seats, Leather steering wheel, LED map reading lights, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports steering wheel, Carbon fibre body pack - Vantage, ABS + EBD + EBA, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm upgrade (volumetric and tilt sensors), Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Tracking device, Limited slip differential, Glass switches, Piano centre stack, Pirelli P-Zero tyres, Tyre repair kit
Vantage Point,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom
