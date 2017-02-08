Aston Martin > Vantage

Variant name:V8 ROADSTER ,Derivative:VH2 ,Variant: V8 Vantage ROADSTER Sportshift Black Leather, 19" 7 Spoke Anthracite Alloy Wheels, Bi-Xenon headlamps, M/F Steereing Wheel, Telephone Preparation, Vantage Premium Audio, Electric/Memory/Heated Seats, PowerFold Mirrors, Reverse Park Assist, Aston Martin History
West Quay Road,Poole,
BH15 1JF,
United Kingdom
The euphoria that greeted the launch of the Virage in 1989 didn’t last v...
With the next generation of Aston Martin models on the horizon, the comp...