Aston Martin Vantage

£49,989
Variant name:V8 ROADSTER ,Derivative:VH2 ,Variant: V8 Vantage ROADSTER Sportshift Black Leather, 19" 7 Spoke Anthracite Alloy Wheels, Bi-Xenon headlamps, M/F Steereing Wheel, Telephone Preparation, Vantage Premium Audio, Electric/Memory/Heated Seats, PowerFold Mirrors, Reverse Park Assist, Aston Martin History

  • Ad ID
    235639
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    FJ09CXE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    18123 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2009
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.3
West Quay Road,Poole,
BH15 1JF,
United Kingdom

