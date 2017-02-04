Aston Martin > Vantage

car description

Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Electric Seats Boss Motor Company have the pleasure of presenting this beautiful 2016 model year Aston Martin V8 Vantage S - Roadster. Finished in the rare colour of Ceramic Grey with Full Obsidian Black Hide and distinct outer stitching in silver.Full Aston Martin Service History.Excellent Specification Includes: Carbon Fibre Pack - Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, 7 Speed Sport Shift II, Black Hood, Obsidian Black Rokona Headlining, Steering Wheel in Obsidian Black with Silver Stitching, Alarm Upgrade, Aston Martin 700W Premium Audio, Brake Calipers in Black, Full Length Grand Piano Black Wood, Bright Finish Front Grille, Front Park Sensors, Reverse Camera, Headlamp Silver Bezel, Piano Black Interior Trim Pack, Memory Seats, Meshes in Magnum Silver, Headrest Embroidery 'Vantage S' in silver, Heated Sports Front Seats, Black Textured Tailpipe Finisher, Alloy Wheels 5 Spoke Silver, Convertible Wind Deflector. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE.