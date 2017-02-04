Aston Martin > Vantage

Variant name:AM1 ,Derivative:VH2 ,Variant: Roadster Manual
Satellite Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone Connection, 19 inch V Spoke Silver DT Wheels, Integrated Apple i-Pod Connector, Heated Front Seats, 2012 Model Year, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlamps, Power Wash Headlamps, Electric Front Seats, Electric Lumber Support, Front arm rest with storage compartment, Climate Control, Powerfold Mirrors, Power Hood, 6 CD Autochanger, Alarm and Immobiliser, Aston Martin 12 Month Warranty, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Aston Martin Service History, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel in Leather with Mounted Remote Controls, Multifunctional Display and Trip Computer, Contrast Stitching, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), HWM -Driving Delight, Since 1938, www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk
New Zealand Avenue,Walton-on-Thames,
KT12 1AT,
United Kingdom
The euphoria that greeted the launch of the Virage in 1989 didn’t last v...
With the next generation of Aston Martin models on the horizon, the comp...