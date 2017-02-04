loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Aston Martin Vantage

Compare this car
£56,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:AM1 ,Derivative:VH2 ,Variant: Roadster Manual

Accessories

Satellite Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone Connection, 19 inch V Spoke Silver DT Wheels, Integrated Apple i-Pod Connector, Heated Front Seats, 2012 Model Year, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlamps, Power Wash Headlamps, Electric Front Seats, Electric Lumber Support, Front arm rest with storage compartment, Climate Control, Powerfold Mirrors, Power Hood, 6 CD Autochanger, Alarm and Immobiliser, Aston Martin 12 Month Warranty, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Aston Martin Service History, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel in Leather with Mounted Remote Controls, Multifunctional Display and Trip Computer, Contrast Stitching, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), HWM -Driving Delight, Since 1938, www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234699
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    MX12DWW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    21680 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.7
Email Dealer >>

New Zealand Avenue,Walton-on-Thames,
KT12 1AT,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed