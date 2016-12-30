Aston Martin > Vantage

Accessories

Aston Martin Edinburgh present this Vantage manual finished in Tungsten silver with a very bespoke black / red leather interior. The full spec includes Optional 19 Inch 7 Spoke Wheels, High Spec Alarm, Blue Tooth, Brake Calipers - Grey, Alloy Facia, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, HID Headlamp - Wash And Levelling, Memory Seats, Powerfold Mirror Assembly, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Pass Seat Height Adj, Seatbelt - Warm Charcoal. Thsi vehicle benefits from a full Aston Martin service history and was last serviced Dec 2016 by ourselves. This car comes with 12 months Aston Martin warranty and roadside assistance. Contact our team today for an HD video of the vehicle. TAILORED FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE