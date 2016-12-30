loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Aston Martin Vantage

Compare this car
£42,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:V8 Coupe ,Variant: 2dr

Accessories

Aston Martin Edinburgh present this Vantage manual finished in Tungsten silver with a very bespoke black / red leather interior. The full spec includes Optional 19 Inch 7 Spoke Wheels, High Spec Alarm, Blue Tooth, Brake Calipers - Grey, Alloy Facia, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, HID Headlamp - Wash And Levelling, Memory Seats, Powerfold Mirror Assembly, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Pass Seat Height Adj, Seatbelt - Warm Charcoal. Thsi vehicle benefits from a full Aston Martin service history and was last serviced Dec 2016 by ourselves. This car comes with 12 months Aston Martin warranty and roadside assistance. Contact our team today for an HD video of the vehicle. TAILORED FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224014
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    AE07CVY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    26897 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2007
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.3
Email Dealer >>

Bankhead Drive,Edinburgh,
EH11 4DJ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed