Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster
08/03/2010 registered – SA10MWA.
Quantum Silver (James Bond movie colour) with black obsidian leather, interior and silver hand stitching trim.
Fully automatic retractable roof.
35,500miles, 3 owners. Mot till March 2018.
Full Aston Martin service history including clutch & flywheel change at 19000miles 23/02/2016
Untouched 430BHP 4.7Ltr engine.
19” 7-spoke silver alloys
(A full set of 19” 10-spoke Graphite diamond alloys are also available at extra cost – S Series)
Usual Aston Martin specification with some ordered options
Original documentation present. 3 sets of keys, two crystal glass units – one never used and unblemished with leather key holder
No outstanding finance
Manual 6 speed gearbox
Cruise control
Satellite navigation
Carbon fibre lightweight seats - Electronic adjusted and memory functioning
N400 Sill design body panels
Sports pack with 7 spoke alloy wheels
Factory fitted key fob alarm with upgrade volumetric & tilt sensors.
Bluetooth telephone preparation
Black brake callipers
Front & rear parking sensors
700w Premium audio 6 disc multi-changer CD
Auto dimming interior rear view mirror
Magnum silver bonnet meshes
Clear rear tail light lenses
Polished alloy tread plates
Wind air deflector with boot bag
Piano black facia with Iridium silver
Bright finish front grille
Kettering, Northamptonshire
The Aston Martin Vantage AMR – available in V8 and V12 form – is the fir...
The euphoria that greeted the launch of the Virage in 1989 didn’t last v...