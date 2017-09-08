Aston Martin > Vantage

car description

Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

08/03/2010 registered – SA10MWA.



Quantum Silver (James Bond movie colour) with black obsidian leather, interior and silver hand stitching trim.



Fully automatic retractable roof.



35,500miles, 3 owners. Mot till March 2018.

Full Aston Martin service history including clutch & flywheel change at 19000miles 23/02/2016

Untouched 430BHP 4.7Ltr engine.

19” 7-spoke silver alloys

(A full set of 19” 10-spoke Graphite diamond alloys are also available at extra cost – S Series)



Usual Aston Martin specification with some ordered options



Original documentation present. 3 sets of keys, two crystal glass units – one never used and unblemished with leather key holder



No outstanding finance

