Aston Martin Vantage Coupe Manual

Registered 2009 Mileage 21,580 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 20.4 mpg Registered 2009 Registration FX09PLF Previous Owners 1 Fuel Consumption 20.4 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £535 Colour Black Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Onxy Black Doors 3 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 21,580 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options Satellite Navigation System 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty 2009 Model Year Xenon Headlamps Powerfold Mirrors Front and Rear Parking Sensors Facia Trim - Piano Black Front Wheel Stone Guards Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Brake Calipers Black Bright Finish Front Grille Bluetooth Phone Connection Tyre Pressure Monitoring Climate Control Electric Lumber Support Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Power Wash Headlamps Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
