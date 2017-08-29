Aston Martin Vantage Coupe Manual

Registered 2009 Mileage 31,873 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 20.4 mpg Registered 2009 Registration KX58KZF Previous Owners 4 Fuel Consumption 20.4 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £535 Colour Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Doors 3 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 31,873 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options 2009 Model Year Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) Heated Rear Screen Powerfold Mirrors Traction Control (TC) Xenon Headlamps Full Aston Martin Service History
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
