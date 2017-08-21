loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Aston Martin Vantage Coupe Manual

Compare this car
£39,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Registered 2006 Mileage 22,750 miles Engine Size 4.3l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 16.4 mpg Registered 2006 Registration RX56SUO Previous Owners 1 Fuel Consumption 16.4 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £535 Colour Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Mercury Silver Doors 3 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 22,750 miles Engine Size 4.3l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options Full Aston Martin Service History Memory Seats Cruise Control Reverse Parking Sensors Powerfold Mirrors 19 Inch 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels Active Damping Suspension 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Full Leather Interior Will come freshly serviced by

Accessories

aston martin vantage coupe manual alloy-wheels cruise-control parking-sensor petrol warranty 2006 aston-martin rwd british fast v8 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305835
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    22750 mi
Email Dealer >>

HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed