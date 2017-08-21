Registered 2006 Mileage 22,750 miles Engine Size 4.3l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 16.4 mpg Registered 2006 Registration RX56SUO Previous Owners 1 Fuel Consumption 16.4 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £535 Colour Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Mercury Silver Doors 3 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 22,750 miles Engine Size 4.3l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options Full Aston Martin Service History Memory Seats Cruise Control Reverse Parking Sensors Powerfold Mirrors 19 Inch 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels Active Damping Suspension 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Full Leather Interior Will come freshly serviced by
aston martin vantage coupe manual alloy-wheels cruise-control parking-sensor petrol warranty 2006 aston-martin rwd british fast v8 2wd
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
