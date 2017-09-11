ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE Base

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: Base Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 3195 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: China Grey
Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Front Sport Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Reverse Camera, Xenon Headlamps, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Side Strakes, Black Window Surrounds, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Glass Switches, Black Meshes, Black Exhaust Tips, Black Headlamp Embezels, Alcantara Seat Inserts, Piano Black Pack, Light Weight Satin Black Alloy Wheels, 700W Aston Martin Premium Audio with Dolby Prologic, Tracker System, Auto Headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Contrast Stitching
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom
