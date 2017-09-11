loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE Base

Compare this car
£116,329
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: Base Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 3195 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: China Grey

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Front Sport Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Reverse Camera, Xenon Headlamps, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Side Strakes, Black Window Surrounds, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Glass Switches, Black Meshes, Black Exhaust Tips, Black Headlamp Embezels, Alcantara Seat Inserts, Piano Black Pack, Light Weight Satin Black Alloy Wheels, 700W Aston Martin Premium Audio with Dolby Prologic, Tracker System, Auto Headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Contrast Stitching

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319997
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3195 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed