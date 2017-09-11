loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE Base

£122,059
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: Base Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 986 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Speedway White

Accessories

Facia Trim ? Full Length Twill Carbon, Rear Parking Camera, Satellite Navigation, Ventilated Carbon Ceramic Discs, Carbon Fibre Strakes, Black Window Surrounds, Lightweight Forged Wheels, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Physical Car Available For Viewing Today, Exterior Graphics Pack, 700W Aston Martin Premium Audio with Dolby Prologic, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Bluetooth Connectivity, Black Meshes

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319993
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    986 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Stratstone Aston Martin Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

