ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 4.7 V8 S Sportshift II 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 4.7 V8 S Sportshift II 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1304 Engine Size: 4735 Ext Color: Multicolour
Grey/Silver, Beautiful Magnetic Silver Paintwork, Obsidian Black Leather with Red Contrast Stitch, 19Inch 10 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheels, Full Length Piano Black Facia Trim, Glass Switches, Carbon Side Strakes and Red Brake Calipers. Aston Martin 700W Premium Audio, Black Bodypack,, Service history, Convenience - Automatic Headlights, Convenience - Automatic Wipers, Convenience - Cruise Control, Convenience - Full Leather Interior, Convenience - Heated Rear Screen, Convenience - Powerfold Exterior Heated Mirrors, Convenience - Rear Parking Sensors, Convenience - Remote-Control Central Door Locking And Boot Release, Convenience - Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Exhaust - Sports, Exterior Pack - Carbon Fibre Splitter & Diffuser, Headlights - Hid Projector Headlamps (Dipped Beam), Infotainment - AMi III Infortainment System, Infotainment - Auxiliary Audio Input Including Integrated Apple iPod Connector, Infotainment - BluetoothTelephone Preparation, Infotainment - Satellite Navigation System, Infotainment - Trip Computer, Safety & Security - Alarm Upgrade Volumetric & Tilt Sensors, Safety & Security - Dual Cast Disc Brakes With ABS, Safety & Security - Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) With Track Mode, Safety & Security - Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Tail Lights - LED. Black Side Window Surround, Front Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Heated Front Seats, Black Headlamp Bezel, Memory Seats, Rear Vantage S Badge, Vantage S Logo Headrest Embroidery, Sports Seat, Comfort Suspension, Clear Rear Lamps, Black Textured Tailpipe Finisher., 84,991
Stoneacre Aston Martin
NE289NZ,
United Kingdom
The Aston Martin Vantage AMR – available in V8 and V12 form – is the fir...
The euphoria that greeted the launch of the Virage in 1989 didn’t last v...