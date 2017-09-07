loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 4.7 V8 Man Coupe

Compare this car
£55,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 4.7 V8 Man Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 10900 Engine Size: 4735 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

19 inch Alloys, 6-Speed Manual, Bluetooth, Folding Mirrors, Full Service History, Park Distance, Xenon Lights, Air Conditioning, Anti Lock Brakes, CD Player, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312469
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4735
  • Engine Model
    4735
Email Dealer >>

Morrison Motors Turriff
Turriff, AB535TA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed