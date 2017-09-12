loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 4.3 V8 Roadster Sportshift 2dr Auto

£42,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 4.3 V8 Roadster Sportshift 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28000 Engine Size: 4282 Ext Color: GREEN

Accessories

LOW MILES + 2 OWNERS FROM NEW + BEAUTIFUL COLOUR COMBINATION + BRITISH RACING GREEN WITH BEIGE LEATHER SEATS + XENON LIGHTS + SAT NAVIGATION + ELECTRIC SEATS + GOOD CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT + DRIVES AND PERFORMS SUPERB + FINANCE AVAILABLE 0% DEPOSIT,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, Mirrors External - Electric Folding, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322235
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4282
  • Engine Model
    4282
My Next Car
Sandy, SG191DH, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

