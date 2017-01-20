loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 4.3 V8 3d 380 BHP

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 4.3 V8 3d 380 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 4282 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Performance Blue with matching full leather, 19 inch alloys, Sat Nav, multi-CD, heated screen, heated & electric adjustable seats, climate control A/C, Silver Calipers. Previously supplied by ourselves 49,000 miles from new with service history, just had major spark plug service before sale. Stunning example must be seen CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Deadlocks, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Heated Seats, Head Restraints - Front, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation System, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth/Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420698
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    4282
  • Engine Model
    4282
£36,750

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

