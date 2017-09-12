loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 4.3 V8 2dr

Compare this car
£39,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 4.3 V8 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 16000 Engine Size: 4282 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Metallic Onyx Black, Finished in Onyx Black with Obsidian Black hide with white stitching, Upgrades - Satellite Navigation System, Facia Trim Piano Black, Memory Seats And Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, 3 owners, Service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather. 2 seats, www.tittyhomotorco.com 01933 622206 Open 7 Days! Website updated daily! PX Welcome! Finance Here!, 39,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322503
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    16000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4282
  • Engine Model
    4282
Email Dealer >>

Titty Ho Motor Company
Raunds, NN96DP, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed