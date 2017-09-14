ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr Sportshift Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Sportshift Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43964 Engine Size: 4282 Ext Color: Onyx Black
Satellite Navigation, Memory Seat & Mirrors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Brake Calipers in Red, Heated Front Seats, Gunmetal Facia, Bright Finish Grille, Headlight Wash, Auto Dim Mirror, Seat Belt Warm Charcoal, Alloy Wheels 19", Battery Conditioner, Full Service Hsitory, Leather
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom
