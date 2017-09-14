loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr Sportshift Auto

£44,991
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Sportshift Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43964 Engine Size: 4282 Ext Color: Onyx Black

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Memory Seat & Mirrors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Brake Calipers in Red, Heated Front Seats, Gunmetal Facia, Bright Finish Grille, Headlight Wash, Auto Dim Mirror, Seat Belt Warm Charcoal, Alloy Wheels 19", Battery Conditioner, Full Service Hsitory, Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324691
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43964 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4282
  • Engine Model
    4282
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom

