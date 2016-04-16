loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr Sportshift (420) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Sportshift (420) Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32641 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: BLACK

ABS Brakes, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Trip Computer, Alarm Fitted, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Remote Audio Controls, Satellite Navigation, Multiple Airbags, Front Parking Sensors, Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio, Clear Tail Lamps, Adjustable Steering Column, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Power Steering, Power Fold Mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather Interior, Reverse Parking Aid, Traction Control, Full Service History, Metallic paint, Height adj drivers seat,,2012 Model year with larger rear track, quicker steering, carbon fibre front and rear splitter, reverse camera and redesigned front and rear bumper. Great drivers car.

  • Ad ID
    401478
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32641 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4700
  • Engine Model
    4700
£57,400

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom

