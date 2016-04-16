ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr Sportshift (420) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Sportshift (420) Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33100 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: BLUE
Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Immobiliser, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Single CD Player, Sports Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio, Height adj drivers seat, Clear Tail Lamps, Remote Audio Controls, Twin Airbags, Satellite Navigation, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Alarm Fitted, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth car kit, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Leather Interior, Metallic paint, Central Locking, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Heated Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Garage Door Opener, High Spec Alarm, Piano Black Veneer,,2009 model year with the larger 4.7L 420BHP engine make this responsive and a great drivers car. Desirable colour with sport pack alloys and the sportshift gearbox
Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom