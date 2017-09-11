loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr Sportshift (420) Auto

£54,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Sportshift (420) Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19567 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Hill hold assist, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, iPod connection, USB connection, Graphite interior trim pack - Vantage,Stunning Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster In Meteorite Silver 2009.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319692
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19567 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    4700
  • Engine Model
    4700
Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR,
United Kingdom

