ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr Sportshift (420) Auto

£69,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Sportshift (420) Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5430 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Xenon Headlamps, Power Steering, Power Fold Mirrors, Central Locking, ABS Brakes, Bluetooth car kit, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Multi CD Player, Trip Computer, Climate Control, Leather Interior, Metallic paint, Full Service History, Front Parking Sensors, Adjustable Steering Column,,A Stunning V8 Roadster Finished in Onyx Black Metallic paint with Black Leather Memory and Heated Seats with Complimentary Yellow Stitching, Very Low Millage Fantastic Car

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319694
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5430 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4700
  • Engine Model
    4700
Grange Aston Martin Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom

