ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr MANUAL

£89,995
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr MANUAL Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 13550 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: STRATUS WHITE

Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Aux-in socket, iPod connection, USB connection, Carbon fibre body pack - Vantage,Stunning and one of the last off the production line. A superb spec car that has the additional carbon fibre mirror caps, side strakes, rear light infills and graphite painted diamond turned wheels.

  • Ad ID
    313984
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    13550 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
Grange Aston Martin Welwyn
Welwyn Garden City, AL87TQ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

