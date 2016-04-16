loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 25641 Engine Size: 4300 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Single CD Player, Sports Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Piano Black Veneer, Heated Door Mirrors, Metallic paint, Leather Interior, Full Service History, Central Locking, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth car kit, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Height adj drivers seat, Quickclear Windscreen, Twin Airbags, Satellite Navigation, Body Coloured Bumpers, Electric Windows, Alarm Fitted, Reverse Parking Aid, Traction Control, Immobiliser,,Fantastic Low millage V8 Vantage Coupe Finished in Meteorite Silver with Complimenting Black Cherry Leather interior and Carpet all together a Fantastic Colour Combination Great Spec Coupe

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401469
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    25641 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    4300
  • Engine Model
    4300
£39,900

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom

