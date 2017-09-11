ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 54442 Engine Size: 4282 Ext Color: Ghillies Green
Aston Martin 12 Month Warranty, Satellite Navigation, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Front Seats, Lumber Support, Climate Control, Trip Computer with Message Centre, Heated Front Screen, 6 Disc CD Changer, Brake Calipers Silver, 19" x 7 Spoke Wheels, Bright Side Window Surround, Electric Seats, Door Cappings ? Upper Leather Colour, Leather Trim, Aluminium Gearshift Surround, Leather Colour - Contemporary, Sports Multi-Function Steering Wheel
Stratstone Aston Martin Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
