ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr

£34,685
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 54442 Engine Size: 4282 Ext Color: Ghillies Green

Accessories

Aston Martin 12 Month Warranty, Satellite Navigation, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Front Seats, Lumber Support, Climate Control, Trip Computer with Message Centre, Heated Front Screen, 6 Disc CD Changer, Brake Calipers Silver, 19" x 7 Spoke Wheels, Bright Side Window Surround, Electric Seats, Door Cappings ? Upper Leather Colour, Leather Trim, Aluminium Gearshift Surround, Leather Colour - Contemporary, Sports Multi-Function Steering Wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319986
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    54442 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4282
  • Engine Model
    4282
Stratstone Aston Martin Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

