ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr

£83,900
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 16150 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: BLUE

Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Aux-in socket, iPod connection, USB connection, Carbon fibre body pack - Vantage,Rare Car with an Even Rarer Satin Paint Finish from the Factory, 1 of a Kind. Chassis No. 00777, originally specified by the factory as one of their cars

  • Ad ID
    313983
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    16150 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
Grange Aston Martin Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom

