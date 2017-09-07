ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 16150 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: BLUE
Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Aux-in socket, iPod connection, USB connection, Carbon fibre body pack - Vantage,Rare Car with an Even Rarer Satin Paint Finish from the Factory, 1 of a Kind. Chassis No. 00777, originally specified by the factory as one of their cars
Grange Aston Martin Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom
