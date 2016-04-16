loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr (420)

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr (420) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 14707 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: WHITE

Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Single CD Player, Sports Seats, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Remote Central Locking, Piano Black Veneer, High Spec Alarm, Heated Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Height adj drivers seat, Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio, Body Coloured Bumpers, Twin Airbags, Satellite Navigation, Multiple Airbags, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Alarm Fitted, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth car kit, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Front Parking Sensors, Traction Control, Reverse Parking Aid, Leather Interior, Metallic paint, Full Service History, Central Locking, ABS Brakes, Drivers Airbag, Multi CD Player,,A Simply Stunning Low Millage V8 Vantage Finished in Morning Frost White With Obsidian Black Leather and Red Stitching to compliment the Red Calipers, this car has a huge spec and looks stunning

  • Ad ID
    401471
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14707 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    4700
  • Engine Model
    4700
£59,500

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom

